Steris (NYSE:STE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steris (NYSE:STE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

STE stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.06. The stock had a trading volume of 689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

