Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris stock opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.