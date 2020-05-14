Steven E. Creviston Sells 2,000 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $98.81. 1,241,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

