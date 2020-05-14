Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,430 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 6,012 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,245. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.