Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,370,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.