Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 139,947,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,487,719. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

