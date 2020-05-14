Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,555 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in American Express by 287.3% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,300,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $539,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $271,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in American Express by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,681,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,135. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.