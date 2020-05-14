Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $110.39. 6,096,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

