Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $95,896,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after acquiring an additional 390,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.83. 51,327,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,404,695. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

