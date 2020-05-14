Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after buying an additional 923,686 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 38,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,287,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

