Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 11,850,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,423. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

