Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 332,545 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 246,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

