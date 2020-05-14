Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,121 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 101.3% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 387,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after buying an additional 195,287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,619,000 after buying an additional 137,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,428,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,911,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.