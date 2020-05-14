Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $818.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

