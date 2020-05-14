Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Director Joseph M. Donovan Buys 8,000 Shares

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,750. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,489,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.