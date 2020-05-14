Storj Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81.16 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $81.16 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.01986152 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00169446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Poloniex, OKEx, Tidex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui, IDEX, Huobi, Bittrex, ABCC, Liquid, Ethfinex, Binance and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

