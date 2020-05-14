Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $91,009,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $69,856,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,448. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.