Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells $883,200.00 in Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 291,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

