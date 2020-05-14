STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of STV Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 242.50 ($3.19). The company had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,382. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 368.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.94.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

