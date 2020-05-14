Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,479.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $5,479.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, HitBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, BiteBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

