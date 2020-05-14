Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 2,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

