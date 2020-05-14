Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research cut their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

SUM traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 122.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 483.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

