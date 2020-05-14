SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SunPower worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 676,600 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,748,553 shares of company stock worth $22,902,084 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

