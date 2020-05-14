SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHM. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 556,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,282. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 49,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 119,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

