SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 80,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

