SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $887.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eventbrite by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

