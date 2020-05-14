SunTrust Banks Comments on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report released on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,045. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.