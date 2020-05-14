SunTrust Banks Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Hold

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

