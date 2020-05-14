SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Option Care Health’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Option Care Health in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPCH. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

