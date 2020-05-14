SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 261.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 284.2% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $172,096.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,527,309 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.