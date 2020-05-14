SVB Leerink Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($10.30) EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICPT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.