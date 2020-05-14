SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Short Interest Update

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 81,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,617 shares of company stock worth $6,025,436 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.44.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

