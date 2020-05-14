Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $730,934.87 and $7,977.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.02003493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00169311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

