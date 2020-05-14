Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $156.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

