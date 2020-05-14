Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells $55,020.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,654.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gordon Tunstall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

