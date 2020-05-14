TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Sells $3,114,045.00 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,688. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

