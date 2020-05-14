Talend (TLND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2020 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Talend had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Talend had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Talend had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Talend had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2020 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Talend stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Talend SA has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $914.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 763.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 99.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 317,195 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 535.2% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 20.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 432,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

