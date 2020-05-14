Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 350,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TANH opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

