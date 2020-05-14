Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE TPR opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

