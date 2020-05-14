TapImmune Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRKR)

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TapImmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TapImmune’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

MRKR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TapImmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of TapImmune stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 47,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,368. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

