TCF National Bank Buys 473 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $12.58 on Thursday, hitting $290.58. The stock had a trading volume of 575,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day moving average of $275.30. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.