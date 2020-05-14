TCF National Bank Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 642,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 712,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

