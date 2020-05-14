TCF National Bank Grows Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,777 shares of company stock valued at $49,443,816. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

CLX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.21. 1,361,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,078. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

