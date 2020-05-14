TCF National Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.89. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

