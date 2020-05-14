TCF National Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,125,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.