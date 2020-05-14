TCF National Bank Has $2.13 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.