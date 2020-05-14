TCF National Bank Has $5.45 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

