TCF National Bank Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCF National Bank lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

DHR traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

