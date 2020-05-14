TCF National Bank Increases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCF National Bank grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

