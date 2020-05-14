TCF National Bank Invests $9.43 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCF National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 320,977 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $68.05. 401,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

